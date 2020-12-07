Santos (ASX:STO) inks 10-year LNG deal with Mitsubishi

Santos (ASX:STO) has inked a 10-year agreement to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a unit of Japan's Mitsubishi Corp from its Barossa project.



The agreement with Diamond Gas International is a contractual commitment for the sale of 1.5 million tonnes a year of Santos equity LNG from Barossa - with extension options - at a price based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker.



Santos chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher said the agreement was another step towards a final investment decision on Barossa, which is targeted for the first half of 2021.



Santos holds a 62.5 per cent operated interest in the Barossa joint venture.



Shares in Santos (ASX:STO) Shares are trading 2.28 per cent higher at $6.50



