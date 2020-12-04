Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) CEO here to stay

Subscription-based meal kit provider Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) has renewed its service agreement with CEO and founder Fabian Siegel.



Fabian will continue in the role of CEO until December of 2023. Marley Spoon Chairman, Deena Shiff says the company is in a “robust condition thanks to Fabian's strong leadership".



Fabian’s remuneration package includes a €480,000 per annum salary (including superannuation equivalents) and long-term incentives such as performance rights under the company’s Share Option Program of 87.50 per cent of his base salary per annum.



Shares in Marley Spoon (ASX:MMM) are trading 1 per cent higher at $2.01.

