Cimic Group's (ASX:CIM) AGL secured $112M contract suite

CIMIC Group’s (ASX:CIM) UGL has secured multi-year contracts in the utilities sector worth over $112 million.



The contracts include work in the Snowy Mountains for TransGrid, the installation of a Tesla battery for TransGrid in Sydney’s West, the design and construction of a substation to support the connection of a solar farm in Gunnedah to TransGrid’s network, the design and construction of Powerlink’s substations in Queensland and work in Victoria for United Energy.



UGL’s Managing Director Doug Moss says the “new contracts in the utilities sector highlight UGL’s power and renewables capability”.



Shares in CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $26.91.