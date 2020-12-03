Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) 544.9M bond buy back

Global property giant Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) will repurchase 544.9 million Euros worth of bonds, following the tender offer it announced on 25 November 2020.



The company accepted all tenders and the settlement will take place on 4 December 2020.



The tender offer will be funded from the net proceeds of the 2 billion Euro bond issuance the company undertook in November.

This is part of the Group’s active debt management strategy.



Shares in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (ASX:URW) closed almost 2 per cent higher at $5.15 yesterday.

