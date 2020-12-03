BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) completes the Akida production design

Artificial intelligence technology company BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) has completed the Akida production design.



The Company confirms that the Register-Transfer Level (RTL) design of the AkidaTM Neuromorphic System-on-Chip. has been transferred to the Company’s manufacturing partner, Socionext America (SNA).



Akida is capable of analysing data from sensors at the “edge” rather than transferring data to “the cloud” for processing at a data centre.



They will complete the physical design of the device and all related engineering tasks required to transfer the full device files (tape-out) to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for mask creation and wafer fabrication.



Shares in BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN) are trading 7.3 per cent higher at 37 cents.

