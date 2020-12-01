National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) appoint Les Matheson to its Executive Leadership Team

National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) today announced the appointment of Les Matheson to its Executive Leadership Team.



Mr Matheson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, with responsibility for UBank, Group Marketing, Corporate Affairs and other key strategic initiatives.



Mr Matheson was Chief Executive Officer for Personal and Business Banking at the Royal Bank of Scotland until he left in September this year.



He has held senior executive banking roles in the UK and Asia Pacific during more than two decades in the industry, including Citigroup’s Country Officer for Australia and Retail CEO for Australia.



Shares in National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) closed 0.66 per cent higher at $23.04 yesterday.

