Blackmores (ASX:BKL) have completed the divestment of Global Therapeautics to McPherson’s.



A Business Sale Agreement was announced on the 27th October.



Blackmores Chief Executive Officer Alastair Symington said, “We expect Global Therapeutics will flourish as a key business within McPherson’s Health Division.



Shares in Blackmores (ASX:BKL) closed 1.01 per cent lower at $79.19 yesterday.