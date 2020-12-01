Adore Beauty (ASX:ABY) lifts revenue guidance 1HFY21

Online cosmetics retailer Adore Beauty (ASX:ABY) has upped its revenue guidance for the first half of 2021 by 7 per cent to %$95.2 million from the prospectus forecast of $89.0 million.



The expected uplift in revenue is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the EBITDA forecast for the first half.



The increase comes on the back of better than expected promotional sales during November and strong sales throughout the COVID-19 lockdown period in Victoria.



The company says it has continued to scale, deliver content and meet the needs of our customers at a time when they need it most.



Shares in Adore Beauty (ASX:ABY) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $6.41.

