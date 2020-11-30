Adelaide casino restrictions ease, SkyCity (ASX:SKC) casino capacity increases

Company News

by Anna Napoli December 01, 2020 08:50 AM

Skycity Entertainment Group’s (ASX:SKC) Adelaide casino is no longer subject to a capacity limit of 100 people per venue as the South Australian government continues to ease lockdown restrictions implemented last month.

Initially a total capacity limit of 1000 patrons will be allowed across the gaming floor until the implementation of an approved COVID-19 management plan.

The Adelaide expansion development will also begin to open in a staged manner to the public.

The development includes new gaming areas, a new luxury hotel as well as bars and restaurants.

Yesterday shares in SkyCity (ASX:SKC) closed 0.3 per cent higher at $2.93.