Adelaide casino restrictions ease, SkyCity (ASX:SKC) casino capacity increases

Skycity Entertainment Group’s (ASX:SKC) Adelaide casino is no longer subject to a capacity limit of 100 people per venue as the South Australian government continues to ease lockdown restrictions implemented last month.



Initially a total capacity limit of 1000 patrons will be allowed across the gaming floor until the implementation of an approved COVID-19 management plan.



The Adelaide expansion development will also begin to open in a staged manner to the public.



The development includes new gaming areas, a new luxury hotel as well as bars and restaurants.



Yesterday shares in SkyCity (ASX:SKC) closed 0.3 per cent higher at $2.93.

