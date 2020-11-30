Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) Chief Executive resigns

Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) CEO Martin Stewart is leaving the company to return home to Europe.



Sophie Moloney, Sky’s current Chief Commercial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive, effective immediately.



Sophie is the first woman to be appointed to the position in Sky’s history.



The company says despite an exceptionally challenging year, the business is well positioned to achieve its strategic priorities of strengthening its core satellite business, growing streaming services, delivering broadband services and securing the rights to bring the best of sport and entertainment to its customers.



Yesterday shares in Sky Network Television (ASX:SKT) closed 3.29 per cent higher to 16 cents.

