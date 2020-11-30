Worst market performance of the month: ASX closes 1.3% lower

The Australian share market failed to gain momentum today with the local bourse managing to close 1.3 per cent lower. Shares in Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) dropped today on news of Chinese tariffs on Australian wine imports. Meanwhile, shares in Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) continue to rally after they successfully raised $284 million last week. Information technology is the only sector that has made gains today.



The S&P/ASX200 index



At the closing bell the S&P/ASX 200 index closed 83 points down to finish at 6,518.



Futures market



Dow futures are suggesting a fall of 198 points.

S&P 500 futures are eyeing a dip of 21 points.

The Nasdaq futures are eyeing a fall of 32 points.

And the ASX200 futures are eyeing a 82 point fall for tomorrow morning.



Local economic news



Business Indicators, the quarterly estimates of private sector sales, wages, profits and inventories missed expectations. Company gross operating profits rose 3.2 per cent seasonally adjusted. Wages and salaries rose 2.4 per cent seasonally adjusted



Company news



Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) has completed the Capital Notes 2 offer, raising $260 million, through the issue of 2.6 million Capital Notes 2 for $100 each. Following strong investor demand, the size of the Offer has been increased from $250 million to $260 million. The distribution rate for the first distribution will be 3.82 per cent per year. Shares in Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) closed 3 per cent lower at $7.72.



Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has entered into an agreement with Scintec Diagnostics GmbH to acquire TheraPharm GmbH -a Swiss-German biotechnology company working in the field of haematology.



Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) has entered into a fully-termed Joint Venture Agreement with Greatland Gold plc for the Havieron Project.



Flexigroup was rebranded to become humm group (ASX:HUM) and began trading under the new ticker HUM from today.



Best and worst performers of the day



The best performing sector was Infotech adding 0.3 per cent while the worst performing sector was Utilities, shedding 1.7 per cent.



The best performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp (ASX:FPH), rising 5.1 per cent to close at $33.56. Shares in EML Payments (ASX:EML) and Polynovo (ASX:PNV) followed higher.



The worst performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC), dropping 9.6 per cent to close at $1.32. Shares in Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) and Cromwell Property (ASX:CMW) followed lower.



Asian markets



Mixed: Japan’s Nikkei has lost 0.7 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has lost 0.8 per cent and the Shanghai Composite has gained 0.9 per cent.



Commodities and the dollar



Gold is trading at US$1,767 an ounce.

Iron ore price has gained 1 per cent at US$129.62.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 0.8 per cent.

Light crude is US$0.40 lower at US$45.22 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 73.88US cents.





