Flexigroup to rebrand to become humm group (ASX:HUM)

Flexigroup will rebrand to become humm group (ASX:HUM) and will begin trading under the new ticker HUM from today.



This follows the overwhelming support received from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 19 November 2020 where 99.69 per cent of votes cast were in favour of the Company name change from FlexiGroup Limited (previously ASX:FXL) to humm group limited.



humm is a diversified full service payments company with leading offerings in buy now pay later, revolving credit and SME finance.



Serving a broad footprint of millennial spenders, through to young families and small and medium businesses, it facilitates purchases for over 2.2 million customers.



Shares in the humm group (ASX:HUM) are trading 4 per cent higher at $1.29.

