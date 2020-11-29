Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) Acquires TheraPharm

Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has entered into an agreement with Scintec Diagnostics GmbH to acquire TheraPharm GmbH.



TheraPharm is a Swiss-German biotechnology company developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions in the field of haematology.



The acquisition of TheraPharm provides Telix with access to a portfolio of patents, technologies, production systems, clinical data and know-how in relation to the use of Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR) in haematology and immunology.



TheraPharm is developing antibody MTR technology against CD66, a cell surface target highly expressed by neutrophils (a type of granulocyte, a category of white blood cell) and tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes.



As such, the technology has potentially very broad applications in the diagnosis and treatment of hematologic diseases (e.g. blood cancers), infection management and a variety of lymphoproliferative diseases.



Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) are trading 7.4 per cent higher at $3.49.

