Holista Colltech (ASX:HCT) application to advertise effectiveness in killing Covid 19

Natural wellness company, Holista Colltech (ASX:HCT) has commissioned an application to allow its NatShieldTM and ProtecteneTM range of products to be labelled as effective in killing the Covid 19 virus.



The application to the Therapeutic Goods Administration is being made by a third-party consulting firm and may also allow the products to be categorised as “Therapeutic Goods”.



The NatShieldTM hand sanitiser and wipes can currently claim to be antibacterial and 99.99 per cent effective in killing germs. It’s currently sold in Australia as “cosmetic goods”.



However, cosmetic products can only be used on the skin, while therapeutic goods can claim to treat a disease or its symptoms.



Additional testing is planned to measure the effectiveness against airborne viruses by using a fogging delivery system in public thoroughfares.



Shares in Holista Colltech (ASX:HCT) are trading 2.99 per cent lower at 7 cents.

