Unexpected resignation of Oil Search's (ASX:OSH) CFO hire

Oil Search’s (ASX:OSH) Chief Financial Officer Designate, Ayten Saridas has resigned from her position.



Ms Saridas was only appointed in August of this year, and the company had planned to transition her into the CFO role in early 2021.



She will leave the company on 1 December 2020 by mutual agreement.



The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Gardiner, will continue in the role until 31 May 2021 to assist with the appointment of, and orderly transition to a new Chief Financial Officer.



An international search to fill the role has commenced.



Shares in Oil Search (ASX:OSH) are trading 2.9 per cent lower at $3.68.

