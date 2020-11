AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) has received a tax refund of almost $1.2 million under the Federal Government’s Research & Development Tax Incentive Scheme.



The refund relates to assay development and improvements made to next gen, high energy Lithium-ion batteries during the 2020 financial year.



The funds will be used in part to commercialise and distribute Covid 19 antigen rapid tests.



Shares in AnteoTech (ASX:ADO) are trading flat at 10 cents.