A subsidiary of Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK), has extended the term of its revolving credit facility with Westpac New Zealand.



Spark Finance carries out the borrowing activities for the Spark group.



It has extended its NZ$200 million committed revolving credit facility with Westpac.



The extension is for 3 years and is set to mature on 30 November 2023.



Shares in Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) are trading 0.2 per cent higher at $4.45.