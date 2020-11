Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA) reports NPAT increased 25% in HY21

Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA) reported NPAT increased 25 per cent to $13.4 million for the half year 2021.



The used car market proved resilient despite a disrupted operating period, and Covid-19 lockdowns.



Group revenue was 14 per cent lower at $148 million.



Building on continued robust performance so far in third quarter 2021, the Board expects to achieve toward the upper end of its FY21 Net Profit before Tax guidance of $28 million to $31 million.



Projected full year dividend of 17.0 cents per share at mid-point of guidance.



Shares in Turners Automotive Group (ASX:TRA) last traded at $2.81.