DigitalX (ASX:DCC) launches first RegTech product, Drawbridge

Technology and investment Company, DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) has launched its first RegTech initiative with the release of the Drawbridge application to market.



Drawbridge utilises blockchain technologies for financial exchange participants.



It reduces corporate governance and insider trading risks by digitising compliance for both ASX and globally listed companies.



DigitalX is a technology and investment company specialising in the commercialisation of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.



Shares in DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) are trading 21.1 per cent higher at 12 cents.

