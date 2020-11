Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) has been awarded a contract valued at over $65 million by Rio Tinto.



It’s for work at their new Gudai-Darri (formerly known as Koodaideri) iron ore mine located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.



The company will perform the plant electrical and instrumentation works at the mine as part of the Gudai-Darri Phase 1 Project.



Shares in Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) are trading 3.85 per cent higher at $0.54.