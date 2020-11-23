Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) see gaming restrictions lifted

Crown Resorts Limited (ASX:CWN) is set to reopen Crown Metropol Melbourne on Tuesday, 1 December 2020.



The revised restrictions by the Victorian Government on gaming operations at Crown Melbourne include a total capacity limit of 1,000 patrons; physical distancing between patrons; and deactivation of every second electronic gaming machine and electronic table game.



Crown expects to commence operating under the revised Directions from Wednesday, 25 November 2020 and will continue to engage with the Victorian Government on the implementation of these revised Directions.



Shares in Crown Resorts Limited (ASX:CWN) are trading 0.43 per cent lower at $9.29.

