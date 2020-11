Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) by Daily Needs REIT has agreed to buy Marsden Park Shopping Centre for $48 million.



Marsden Park Shopping Centre is located in Queensland.



The deal locked in a cap rate of 6.75 per cent.



It has a weighted average lease expiry of 8 years.



Shares in Home Consortium (ASX:HMC) are trading 7.33 per cent lower at $3.92.