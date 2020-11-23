Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) see revenue up 91%

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) reports for the first four months of FY21, ended 31 October 2020 that revenue was up 91 per cent to $96.7 million.



Monthly transaction numbers were up 140 per cent year to date.



Customers increased to 4.8 million – that’s up 109 per cent year on year.



Zip US, under the QuadPay brand, accelerated post first quarter FY21, with October delivering record results across all key metrics – $160.6m in transaction volume (up 200% YoY), $11.4m in revenue and more than 2.5m customers.



Shares in Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) are tradding 2.35 per cent higher at $6.33.

