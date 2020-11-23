Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) set to acquire CruiseCo

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) has entered into an agreement to acquire cruise wholesaling specialist, CruiseCo.



CruiseCo is a specialist cruise package wholesaler founded 20 years ago.



Prior to the onset of Covid-19, the business had annual total transaction value of circa $70 million from its member agents throughout Australia.



HLO also announced today it has renewed its partnership with Qantas with a new three-year commercial agreement to sell the national carrier’s fares and products until 2023.



Shares in Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) are trading 3.35 per cent higher at $2.78.

