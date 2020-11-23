Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) set to acquire CruiseCo

Company News

by Rachael Jones November 23, 2020 11:00 AM

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) has entered into an agreement to acquire cruise wholesaling specialist, CruiseCo.

CruiseCo is a specialist cruise package wholesaler founded 20 years ago.

Prior to the onset of Covid-19, the business had annual total transaction value of circa $70 million from its member agents throughout Australia.

HLO also announced today it has renewed its partnership with Qantas with a new three-year commercial agreement to sell the national carrier’s fares and products until 2023.

Shares in Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) are trading 3.35 per cent higher at $2.78.
 