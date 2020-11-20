Redbubble (ASX:RBL) appoints new CEO

Redbubble (ASX:RBL) has appointed Michael Ilczynski as CEO.



He will start in the role on the 27th of January 2021 on a salary of $800,000 per annum inclusive of super, plus base equity of around $400,000 and a long-term incentive plan with a dollar value of around $800,000.



Michael was the former CEO of online employment marketplace SEEK, covering the Asia Pacific and Americas regions.



Redbubble Chair Anne Ward believes Michael is the right fit “to continue Redbubble’s transition from a niche to a mainstream global consumer marketplace”, saying that “SEEK is one of the few companies in Australia to have been down this path before Redbubble”.



Redbubble’s interim CEO Martin Hosking has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director.



Shares in Redbubble (ASX:RBL) are trading 3.3 per cent higher at $4.69.

