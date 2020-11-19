Healthia (ASX:HLA) completes $13.2 million raising

Integrated allied health provider, Healthia, (ASX:HLA) has successfully completed the retail component of its recent entitlement offer, raising $3.7 million at an issue price of $0.95.



Combined with the institutional component of the offer, the company raised $13.2 million.



The funds raised will be used to fund Healthia’s acquisition of The Optical Company.



The Optical Company is a vertically integrated Australian optical group specialising in optometry services, retail and eyewear distribution.



Shares in Healthia (ASX:HLA) closed 3.7 per cent higher at $1.25.