Healthia (ASX:HLA) completes $13.2 million raising

by Katrina Bullock November 20, 2020 08:00 AM

Integrated allied health provider, Healthia, (ASX:HLA) has successfully completed the retail component of its recent entitlement offer, raising $3.7 million at an issue price of $0.95.

Combined with the institutional component of the offer, the company raised $13.2 million.

The funds raised will be used to fund Healthia’s acquisition of The Optical Company.

The Optical Company is a vertically integrated Australian optical group specialising in optometry services, retail and eyewear distribution.

Shares in Healthia (ASX:HLA) closed 3.7 per cent higher at $1.25.