Flexigroup (ASX:FXL) rebrands as humm to tap BNPL fertility market

Diversified payment company flexigroup (ASX:FXL) is changing its name to humm group limited, following shareholder approval at yesterday’s AGM.



Flexigroup says its “redefining the buy now pay later category to cover home renovation, veterinary services, dental, optical, major furniture expenses and even fertility services”.



This expansion comes on the back of flexigroup’s partnership with BPAY announced in July, which allows customers to use its services to pay for electricity bills, insurance premiums and school fees.



Christine Christian was also re-elected to the board at the AGM.



Shares in flexigroup (ASX:FXL) closed 5.6 per cent higher at $1.13.