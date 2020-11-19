Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) completes $29.6m placement to expand clinical development

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) is advancing clinical development for its lead product candidate eftilagimod alpha through the expansion of its ongoing TACTI-002 study and a new Phase II trial.



Immutep has expanded its collaboration trial with Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA to include an additional 74 patients with 1st line non-small-cell lung carcinoma, the most advanced part of its ongoing Phase II TACTI-002 clinical trial evaluating efti with MSD’s KEYTRUDA®



Additional clinical sites will be added to the existing 12 study centres across Australia, Europe, and the US and the first patient is expected to be enrolled in the expanded trial by the end of 2020.



The company has also completed a $29.6 million placement to accelerate and broaden its clinical development.



Shares in Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $1.00.

