AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) growth continues despite Covid-19

AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) reports continued growth in revenue and normalised earnings as it benefits from growth across its portfolio of over-the-counter and prescription medicines.



It also reports continuing good progress commercialising its Maxigesic pain medication in international markets, despite the Covid-19 challenges.



Group operating revenue for the six months to 30 September 2020 grew by 4 per cent to $48.8 million from $46.9 million in the same period a year ago.



Operating revenue from the Rest of the World declined 15 per cent due to lower Maxigesic licensing income as Covid-19 travel restrictions disrupted international licensing negotiations.



Shares in AFT Pharmaceuticals (ASX:AFP) closed 2.4 per cent higher at $5.10.

