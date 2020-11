Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) it set to raise $125 million to fund the acquisition of three cold storage industrial facilities.



The storage units will cost around $171 million.



CIP will raise the necessary capital through a fully underwritten institutional placement, at an issue price of $3.06 a share, at 2.9 per cent discount to its Monday close price of $3.15.



Shares in Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) last traded at $3.15.