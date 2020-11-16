iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) set to provide infection control training at Aegis staff

iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) has signed a Letter of Intent with Western Australia’s largest aged care provider, Aegis Aged Care Group Pty Ltd to provide infection control training to Aegis staff.



Operating more than 27 quality aged care residences, providing 24-hour care and lifestyle support to over 2,200 elderly residents, Aegis has approximately 3,300 staff in total.



The Letter of Intent is non-binding with the parties progressing towards reaching a binding commitment.



Shares in iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) closed 4.17 per cent higher at 12 cents yesterday.

