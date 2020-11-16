Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) join forces to improve breast assessment

Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) has today announced the launch of BreastED, a first-of-its-kind online breast density training tool in collaboration with DetectED-X.



Volpara is a health technology software company based in New Zealand whose integrated breast care platform assists in the delivery of personalised patient care.



Radiologists around the world will have access to this first-of-its-kind online breast density training tool designed to improve radiologists’ ability to correctly identify women’s breast density categories to comply with the Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System (BIRADS), to help in the detection of breast cancer.



DetectED-X, winner of the Best Startup for Social or Community Good at the Australiasian Startup Awards in 2019, was founded by two University of Sydney radiation and imaging experts.



Shares in Volpara Health Technologies (ASX:VHT) closed 2.27 per cent higher at $1.35 yesterday.

