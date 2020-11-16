ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) start work on clear solar glass greenhouse

Smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) reports that work has started on the CRC-P grant funded greenhouse on Murdoch University land.



It’s the company’s first commercial-scale technology demonstration using the ClearVue technology in a protected cropping agriculture setting.



Main construction to be completed by December with finishing and commissioning in early 2021.



Murdoch University to conduct trials in the greenhouse to evaluate its effectiveness in plant growth and ClearVue with ECU to collect data on energy efficiency and energy generation.



Shares in ClearVue Technologies Limited (ASX:CPV) are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 28 cents.

