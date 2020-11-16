SkyCity (ASX:SKC) report Michael Ahearne has been apponted Chief Executive Officer

SkyCity (ASX:SKC) has appointed Michael Ahearne as Chief Executive Officer from his role as Chief Operating Officer after chief executive Graeme Stephens announced he will retire from the casino operator.



Chief financial offer Rob Hamilton has also resigned and and chief marketing officer Liza McNally will also leave the business.



The SkyCity Board are currently working with Mr Ahearne to establish the ongoing executive structure and will advise the market as any appointments are made.



Shares in SkyCity (ASX:SKC) are trading 4.05 per cent lower at $2.84.

