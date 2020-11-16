Elders (ASX:ELD) report statutory profit after tax of $122.9 million

Australian agribusiness Elders (ASX:ELD) today released its results for the 12 months to September 2020, reporting statutory profit after tax of $122.9 million.



Underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $119.4 million represents an increase of 62 per cent on FY19 and underlying earnings per share (EPS) of 70.7 cents reflects a 35 per cent increase on FY19.



The year was marked by drought, bushfire and Covid-19.



Despite this, the company announced a dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share takes total dividends paid for the year to 22 cents fully franked, an increase of 22 per cent or 4 cents on the previous year.



Shares in Elders (ASX:ELD) are trading 0.08 per cent higher at $11.88.

