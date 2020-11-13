Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) secures first government client

A subsidiary of digital lottery retailer, Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) has today signed an agreement with Lotterywest to provide its online software platform and services for up to the next 10 years.



Lotterywest is the Western Australian State Government-owned and operated lottery.



Jumbo will receive a 9.5% service fee for every customer transaction through a white label platform.



The contract is for a 3 year initial term with an option of extension for a further 3 years, followed by an option to extend a further 4 years.



CEO of Jumbo, Mike Veverka says “this is a major achievement for Jumbo securing [its] first government client setting up a solid long-term partnership”.



Shares in Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) are trading 6.17 per cent higher at $13.60.

