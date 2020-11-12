Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) reports operating revenue up 21%

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) today reports half year earnings to 30 September 2020 with operating revenue up 21 per cent to $409.8 million.



Net profit after tax increased by $33.2 million to $34.5 million.



EBITDA of $120.8 million increased 86 per cent from $64.9 million.



They say while Covid-19 had some impact on Xero’s ability to acquire new customers during the period, total subscribers increased by 19 per cent to 2.45 million.



Shares in Xero Limited (ASX: XRO) are trading 2.75 per cent higher at $126.08.

