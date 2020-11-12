Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) see Brumbys and Crust Gourmet Pizza do well

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) today announced that, despite trading conditions during FY21 having been affected by Covid-19 and measures implemented by government in response, particularly within Victoria, it had observed a number of positive indicators.



Brumby’s and Crust Gourmet Pizza have been standout performers during the YTD.



Brumby’s has enjoyed year to date same store sales growth of 10.8 per cent, underpinned by strong average transaction growth of 9.2 per cent, and Crust has sustained +7.4 per cent same store sales growth.



Across the entirety of the Group’s domestic franchise network, total sales to 1 November 2020 were around $162 million, or around14.5 per cent down on the prioer corresponding period.



Shares in Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) are trading 1.19 per cent higher at 9 cents.

