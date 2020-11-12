Nine Entertainment Co. (ASX:NEC) report first half earnings up 30%

Nine Entertainment Co. (ASX:NEC) reports their first half EBITDA, before Specific Items, is currently expected to be up by around 30 per cent, compared to $251 million in the previous corresponding period.



Nine’s December quarter is now expected to show growth in Metro FTA advertising revenue of around 15 per cent.



This is partially due to the benefit of major event timing such as the State of Origin and NRL Finals).



Overall, they are expecting full year Free To Air costs to be down around 4 per cent on FY20, prior to any revenue-related costs.



Shares in Nine Entertainment Co. (ASX:NEC) are trading 6.36 per cent higher at $2.51.

