InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) acquires two pet cremation businesses

InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) has entered into conditional sales agreements to acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Family Pet Care Pty Limited and the business and assets of Pets in Peace.



The completion of the two acquisitions will provide InvoCare a national footprint and position it as the market leader in pet cremation and pet after life services in Australia.



Both acquisitions are expected to complete by the end of November 2020.



Based in Perth, Family Pet Care Pty Limited is the country’s leading pet cremation services provider.



Queensland based Pets in Peace is the largest pet cremation services provider in Queensland and performs around 14,000 pet cremations annually.



Shares in InvoCare Limited (ASX:IVC) closed 3.42 per cent higher at $11.50 yesterday.

