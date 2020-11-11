Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) appoints a new CFO

Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) has appointed Richard Thomson as its next Chief Financial Officer.



Mr Thomson is a former Air New Zealander and has been Chief Financial Officer of publicly-listed Metlifecare for the past three years where he has closely been involved in its recent acquisition by APVG.



He is expected to take up his appointment with Air New Zealand in early 2021 once he has completed his contractual obligations with Metlifecare.



The airline’s current Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McDowall, will undertake a structured transition with Mr Thomson and will leave the airline after the completion of the equity raise in the first half of next year.



Shares in Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) closed 4.68 per cent higher at $1.56 yesterday.

