Rio Tinto Plans Staff Reductions

Rio Tinto’s new chief executive, Simon Trott, has announced plans to reduce layers of staff and simplify the company’s asset portfolio. This strategic move aims to accelerate decision-making processes and sharpen the group’s focus on its core priorities. Rio Tinto is a leading global mining group that focuses on finding, mining, and processing the Earth’s mineral resources. The company supplies a range of materials essential to human progress.

During a recent briefing in London, Trott indicated that workforce reductions are likely. He also affirmed his commitment to predecessor Jakob Stausholm’s plan to halve carbon emissions by 2030. However, he intends to adopt a more selective approach to lithium projects, concentrating investments only on the most promising assets.

Trott has already initiated changes within the company’s structure. He reduced the executive committee from ten to nine members and unveiled plans to divest the titanium and borates division. Additionally, the number of product groups has been streamlined from four to three, with lithium assets now integrated into Jerome Pecresse’s aluminium division. These actions signal a significant shift towards operational efficiency and strategic realignment under Trott’s leadership.