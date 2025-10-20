Plato Income Maximiser Announces December Quarter Dividends

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX: PL8), an ASX-listed investment company focused on delivering income to shareholders through investments in Australian equities, has announced its monthly dividend payments for the December 2025 quarter. The company will distribute $0.0055 per share for each of the months of October, November and December. These dividends will be fully franked, continuing the payout level from the previous September 2025 quarter.

The decision to maintain the dividend level comes as franked dividend yields on Australian shares experience a modest decline. However, according to the company, its fund manager has successfully increased dividend collection during the quarter, enabling the Board to hold steady at the current dividend payout. Dr Don Hamson, Director of PL8, noted that despite market rallies spurred by interest rate cuts, uncertainty remains, particularly with higher-than-expected inflation in the September quarter.

Details for each dividend payment include an amount of $0.0055 per share. The ex-dividend dates are set for 23 October 2025, 17 November 2025, and 16 December 2025, respectively. Dividend record dates are 24 October 2025, 18 November 2025, and 17 December 2025, with payment dates scheduled for 31 October 2025, 28 November 2025, and 31 December 2025.

As of 30 September 2025, Plato Income Maximiser’s franking account held a value of $11.4 million, equivalent to $0.035 per share in fully franked dividends. The Board has affirmed that it will reassess financial conditions in three months when considering the monthly dividends for the March 2026 quarter. The announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.