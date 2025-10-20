US Antimony Corp Proposes to Acquire Larvotto Resources

Larvotto Resources Limited (ASX:LRV) has announced that it has received an indicative, non-binding proposal from United States Antimony Corporation (USAC) to acquire 100% of its share capital. Larvotto Resources is an Australian company actively advancing its portfolio of in-demand minerals projects including the Hillgrove Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, the large Mt Isa copper, gold, and cobalt project in Queensland, and the Eyre multi-metals and lithium project in Western Australia. The announcement contains a press release issued by USAC regarding the proposal.

Under the terms of the proposal, Larvotto shareholders would receive six USAC shares for every 100 Larvotto shares held. USAC considers that the proposal represents a significant premium to Larvotto’s last equity capital raise announced on 25 July 2025, as well as recent trading price ranges. United States Antimony Corporation is a leading producer and processor of antimony, zeolite, and other critical minerals, primarily operating in the US and Canada.

The implementation of the proposed transaction is contingent upon several conditions, including the negotiation and execution of a binding scheme implementation deed, Larvotto shareholder approval, regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. USAC has disclosed that it has recently acquired approximately 10% of Larvotto’s total issued share capital with cash in the open market.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of USAC, stated that the proposal reflects a commitment to building a world-class industry player in the critical minerals space and a strong conviction in the strategic and cultural fit between the two organisations. USAC has appointed Jett Capital Advisors and Henslow as financial advisors, and Ashurst and Duane Morris as legal counsel. The Larvotto Board of Directors has authorised the release of this announcement.