Zip Upgrades US Transaction Volume Forecast

Buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) company Zip has revised its forecast for US total transaction volume growth for the 2025-26 financial year, following a robust start to the period. The company now projects growth exceeding 40 per cent, an increase from the previously anticipated 35 per cent. Zip, which provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants, also reaffirmed its other financial targets for the fiscal year.

In the first quarter of 2025-26, Zip reported record cash earnings of $62.8 million, marking a 98 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s total transaction volume reached $3.9 billion, contributing to a 33 per cent rise in total income to $321.5 million.

Zip is still evaluating a potential dual listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, while intending to maintain its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Additionally, the company has increased its existing on-market share buyback program from $50 million to $100 million.

As of recent updates, Zip has repurchased nearly 18 million of its shares since April, with a total consideration of $43.4 million. The company continues to focus on strategic initiatives aimed at driving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value.