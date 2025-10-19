EV Resources Fast-Tracks Antimony Production with Acquisition of Tecomatlán Processing Plant

EV Resources Limited (ASX: EVR) has announced it has secured a fully established 150-tonne-per-day processing plant in Puebla, Mexico, via a lease agreement with a purchase option. The plant is located 50 km from the Company’s Los Lirios Antimony Project. EV Resources is a critical minerals explorer and developer focused on antimony and critical metals. The Company aims to become a key supplier of antimony to North American markets.

The acquisition of the Tecomatlán processing plant includes crushers, ball mills, flotation circuits, a transformer, and a diesel backup generator. EVR is undertaking a 40-day due diligence and upgrade study on the plant. It is strategically located near a national grid power connection, which is expected to provide low operating costs. The purchase price is USD 1.8 million, including staged lease payments.

Managing Director Mike Brown stated that securing the processing plant gives EVR a clear path to near-term antimony production. The company intends to source feedstock from local artisanal miners, which would provide a short-term production timeline and benefit the local communities. EVR aims to advance its Nevada assets and align with the Department of Defense’s strategic stockpile initiatives to become a key early supplier to North American markets.

The company’s strategic plan includes commencing antimony concentrate production at Los Lirios in Mexico, forging partnerships with U.S. Government agencies, and developing its U.S. project portfolio, including two high-grade antimony projects in Nevada. Securing the processing plant is intended to provide EVR with flexibility and operational control while deferring major capital commitments until production ramp-up.