BMG Resources Hits High-Grade Gold at Bullabulling Project

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG), a company focused on gold exploration and resource development in Western Australia, has announced promising results from its first phase of RC drilling at the 100%-owned Bullabulling Gold Project. The company is pleased to provide an exploration and drilling update for its project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. BMG’s drilling program has intersected multiple high-grade gold lodes at the Bullabulling North area, extending the known extent of gold mineralisation at the Poolmans and Peaches Prospects.

At Poolmans Prospect, follow-up drilling of discovery holes revealed significant high-grade gold intercepts, including 2 metres at 3.8 grams per tonne of gold from 47 metres and 2 metres at 8.5 grams per tonne of gold from 78 metres, including 1 metre at 15.8 grams per tonne of gold from 78 metres. The company’s first-ever drilling at Peaches Prospect also confirmed the presence of high-grade gold, with an intersection of 2 metres at 4.3 grams per tonne of gold from 75 metres. BMG notes that the geology at Bullabulling North is similar to that of the neighbouring 2.3-million-ounce Bullabulling Gold Mine, supporting the interpretation that the north-south oriented gold trend extends into BMG’s tenure.

BMG also highlighted recent drill results from Minerals 260 (ASX: Mi6) at the Bullabulling Gold Mine, which indicate potential continuity of high-grade gold into BMG’s Bullabulling West area. These results include intercepts such as 22 metres at 3.25 grams per tonne of gold and 162 metres at 1.1 grams per tonne of gold. BMG interprets these discoveries as potentially extending into its 100%-owned ground, prompting further exploration in the area.

Looking ahead, BMG is planning a major drill program in 2025 to follow up on these results at the Bullabulling North and West areas. This program aims to further define the extent and continuity of the high-grade gold mineralisation and to test the potential for similar mineralisation in the Bullabulling West area. BMG’s Non-Executive Chairman, John Prineas, expressed his enthusiasm for the results, stating that they support the potential to define significant gold mineralisation at Bullabulling.