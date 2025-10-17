Copper Miners Plunge Amid US-China Tensions

Shares in Australian copper mining companies experienced significant declines today, mirroring the downturn in copper prices driven by escalating tensions between the United States and China. Renewed frictions between the two economic powerhouses have stoked fears of reduced global demand, particularly from China, a major consumer of copper. This has placed downward pressure on the commodity’s price, impacting the profitability and market valuation of copper producers.

Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR), a copper producer with operations spanning multiple countries, saw its stock price decrease by 1.8 per cent. Ero Copper (ASX:ERO), a company focused on copper production in Brazil, experienced a more substantial drop of 5.6 per cent. The most significant decline was recorded by Great Southern Copper (ASX:GSC), which plummeted nearly 10 per cent.

Analysts attribute the market’s reaction to growing uncertainty surrounding trade relations and the potential for disruptions in the global supply chain. Copper is widely used in manufacturing and construction, making its price sensitive to fluctuations in economic activity and geopolitical stability. Investors are closely monitoring developments in the US-China relationship for further indications of its impact on commodity markets.