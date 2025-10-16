Litchfield Minerals Intersects Massive Sulphides at Oonagalabi VT2 Target

Litchfield Minerals Limited (ASX: LMS), a critical mineral explorer focused on base metals and uranium in the Northern Territory, has announced the intersection of disseminated, semi-massive, and massive sulphides in drillhole OGRC011 at the Oonagalabi Project. The intersection, located at the VT2 target, occurred sporadically between 180m and 291m, testing a VTEM conductor. The sulphide assemblage includes pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and pyrite. These are hosted exclusively within mafic intrusive rocks, potentially representing a different style of mineralisation compared to the main Oonagalabi prospect.

The VT2 conductor is modelled as a large VTEM plate at approximately 150m depth with a strike length exceeding 500m. Similar mafic-hosted mineralisation has been observed at depth in other drillholes within the Oonagalabi and Bomb-Diggity cluster. The company is now moving the drill rig to test VTEM target VT1, a strong conductor associated with gold-silver-copper-tellurium mineralisation in surface gossan, located 6km southwest of VT2.

Managing Director Matthew Pustahya commented that the VT2 intersections mark a major milestone, supporting the potential for a large, mineralised system. He also highlighted the extension of the mineralised strike by approximately 1km, bringing the total strike length to over 4km. The company plans to commence a Downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) survey next week to model the conductor’s position and guide further drilling efforts at VT2.

Litchfield Minerals has scaled back to one active drill rig while awaiting the availability of a second rig. The company will reassess the mobilisation of an additional rig after reviewing DHEM results and geological logging from the current drilling phase. The focus remains on completing priority holes across the Oonagalabi system, including the VT1 and VT2 conductor zones.