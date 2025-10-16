Resources & Energy Group Limited (ASX: REZ) has announced the commencement of a soil sampling program at its East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia. Resources & Energy Group Limited is an ASX-listed gold explorer and miner focused on unlocking the full potential of the East Menzies Gold Project in Western Australia. The program aims to assess previously untested or poorly tested areas within the tenement package, potentially extending and refining existing targets.

Approximately 1,500 soil samples will be collected across three key areas that have seen limited prior geochemical analysis. These samples will be assayed using CSIRO’s UltraFine+ method, designed to enhance the detection of gold and pathfinder elements. The results will be integrated with the existing dataset, including the maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Gigante Grande, which stands at 1.39Mt @ 0.91g/t Au for 40,700oz (JORC 2012).

REZ Group Managing Director J. Daniel Moore stated that the soil program represents the next logical step in expanding the company’s exploration footprint across East Menzies. He noted the combination of established resources and new near-surface opportunities positions REZ for discovery-led growth. The company is also progressing with drill planning and heritage clearances at Gigante Grande and Goodenough, with approvals expected shortly from the Department of Mines, Petroleum and Energy (DMPE).

Following the completion of soil sampling and assaying, the results will be integrated with the MRE dataset to generate priority drill targets. The company anticipates finalising DMPE approvals and heritage clearances for drilling at Gigante Grande and Goodenough in the near term.